Cavaliers vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: ESPN and SportsNet LA

A pair of the league's best scorers square off when Donovan Mitchell (fifth, 29.5 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-20) host Luka Doncic (first, 33.8 PPG) and the Los Angeles Lakers (28-17) on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and SportsNet LA. The Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5.

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -2.5 235.5 -132 +112

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (67.9%)

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have put together a 19-29-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lakers have played 45 games, with 24 wins against the spread.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 22 times out of 45 chances.

Lakers games this season have hit the over 57.8% of the time (26 out of 45 games with a set point total).

Cleveland has a worse record against the spread at home (9-18-0) than it does in road games (10-11-0).

The Cavaliers have gone over the total in 11 of 27 home games (40.7%). They've done better in road games, eclipsing the total in 11 of 21 matchups (52.4%).

Los Angeles has performed better against the spread away (14-11-0) than at home (10-9-1) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Lakers games have finished over 15 of 20 times at home (75%), and 11 of 25 away (44%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Mitchell's numbers on the season are 29.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 3.8 made 3-pointers (second in league).

Jaylon Tyson averages 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field and 46.6% from downtown (third in NBA), with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.3 points, 7.8 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 42% from the floor and 30.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 4.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

Doncic averages 33.8 points, 7.8 boards and 8.8 assists. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.3% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per game (fourth in league).

The Lakers get 22.4 points per game from LeBron James, plus 6 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Deandre Ayton's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is making 66% of his shots from the floor (second in NBA).

Jake LaRavia's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 4.3 boards and 2 assists per contest. He is draining 46.4% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

Marcus Smart averages 10.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is sinking 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.