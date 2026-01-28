Grizzlies vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Game Info

The Charlotte Hornets (19-28) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (18-26) on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at FedExForum as just 1.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -1.5 229.5 -126 +108

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (55.7%)

Grizzlies vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets are 27-20-0 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have played 44 games, with 19 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Hornets have hit the over 19 times out of 44 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this year have eclipsed the over/under 43.2% of the time (19 out of 44 games with a set point total).

Charlotte has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 12 times in 22 games at home, and it has covered 15 times in 25 games when playing on the road.

The Hornets have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (36.4%) than away games (44%).

This season, Memphis is 10-13-0 at home against the spread (.435 winning percentage). Away, it is 9-11-1 ATS (.429).

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have gone over more often at home (12 of 23, 52.2%) than on the road (seven of 21, 33.3%).

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 33.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 18.7 points, 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 42.2% from downtown, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (eighth in NBA).

LaMelo Ball averages 19.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists, shooting 40.6% from the field and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in league).

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 8.3 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 63.3% from the field.

Brandon Miller averages 20.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 boards and 1.9 assists for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are receiving 14 points, 6.7 boards and 3 assists per game from Santi Aldama.

Per game, Cedric Coward gives the Grizzlies 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Grizzlies are getting 11.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Cam Spencer.

Jock Landale averages 11.6 points, 6.5 boards and 1.7 assists. He is making 52.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per game.

