Pacers vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 28

Pacers vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Wednesday, January 28, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (23-23) hit the road in Central Division action against the Indiana Pacers (11-36) on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The Bulls are 2-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5.

Pacers vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -2 237.5 -130 +110

Pacers vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (62.2%)

Pacers vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls are 23-22-1 against the spread this season.

The Pacers have 23 wins against the spread in 47 games this season.

Bulls games have gone over the total 22 times out of 47 chances this season.

Pacers games this year have gone over the total in 18 of 47 opportunities (38.3%).

Chicago owns a better record against the spread in home games (13-11-1) than it does on the road (10-11-0).

In terms of point totals, the Bulls hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 11 times in 25 opportunities this season (44%). On the road, they have hit the over 11 times in 21 opportunities (52.4%).

Indiana has been better against the spread at home (14-10-0) than away (9-14-0) this season.

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (41.7%, 10 of 24) than away (34.8%, eight of 23).

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.8 points, 9.1 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists per contest, shooting 46.3% from the floor and 37.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Matas Buzelis averages 14.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter averages 11 points, 3.6 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.8 points, 7 boards and 4 assists. He is also draining 48% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 2.8 boards and 7.4 assists per game. He is sinking 44.8% of his shots from the field and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

Jay Huff averages 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is sinking 47.1% of his shots from the field and 32% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

The Pacers are receiving 9.7 points, 4.3 boards and 2 assists per game from Jarace Walker.

The Pacers are receiving 9.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from T.J. McConnell.

