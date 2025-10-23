Rockets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 24

Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Friday, October 24, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSDET

The Houston Rockets (0-1) hit the court against the Detroit Pistons (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and FDSDET. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Rockets vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5.5 225.5 -240 +198

Rockets vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (67.2%)

Rockets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Rockets put together a 43-38-1 ATS record last year.

The Pistons went 11-10-2 as underdogs of 5.5 points or more last year.

Rockets games hit the over 45 out of 82 times last season.

In 82 Pistons games last year, 42 of them hit the over.

Houston covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games last season. Houston covered 21 times in 41 games when playing at home, and it covered 22 times in 41 games on the road.

Last season, Detroit was 19-20-2 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it was 23-16-2 ATS (.561).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun collected 19.1 points last year, plus 10.3 boards and 4.9 assists.

Kevin Durant posted 26.6 points, 6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He made 52.7% of his shots from the field and 43% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per game.

Amen Thompson's stats last season included 14.1 points, 8.2 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He drained 55.7% of his shots from the field.

Fred VanVleet posted 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He made 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Tari Eason collected 12 points, 6.4 boards and 1.5 assists. He made 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham's numbers last season were 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Jalen Duren averaged 11.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season, shooting 69.2% from the field (second in NBA).

Tobias Harris collected 13.7 points, 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 47.7% from the field and 34.5% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Caris LeVert put up 12.1 points, 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Ausar Thompson posted 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1.7 steals (fourth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

