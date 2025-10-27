Rockets vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 27

Rockets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Monday, October 27, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: YES and SCHN

The Brooklyn Nets (0-3) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (0-2) at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, October 27, 2025 at Toyota Center. The contest airs on YES and SCHN. The over/under is set at 225.5 for the matchup.

Rockets vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -16.5 225.5 -1408 +830

Rockets vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (86.9%)

Rockets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Rockets covered 43 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.

The Nets won once ATS (1-2) as underdogs of 16.5 points or more last year.

Rockets games hit the over 45 out of 82 times last season.

The Nets had 38 of their 82 games go over the point total last year.

Houston did a better job covering the spread in away games (22-19-0) than it did in home games (21-19-1) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, Brooklyn had a lower winning percentage at home (.366, 15-24-2 record) than on the road (.610, 25-15-1).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun posted 19.1 points, 10.3 boards and 4.9 assists last year. He also sank 49.6% of his shots from the field.

Last season, Kevin Durant recorded an average of 26.6 points, 6 boards and 4.2 assists per game.

Amen Thompson posted 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also sank 55.7% of his shots from the floor.

Fred VanVleet recorded 14.1 points, 3.7 boards and 5.6 assists per contest, plus 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Tari Eason recorded 12 points, 6.4 boards and 1.5 assists. He made 48.7% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Nets Leaders

Michael Porter Jr. put up 18.2 points, 7 boards and 2.1 assists last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Nic Claxton collected 10.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

Jalen Wilson posted 9.5 points last season, plus 1.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Ziaire Williams collected 10 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Haywood Highsmith recorded 6.5 points, 1.5 assists and 3.4 boards.

