Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 31

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 31, 2026

Saturday, January 31, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: ABC

The Dallas Mavericks (19-29) are heavy, 11.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (29-17) on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The matchup has an over/under set at 221.5 points.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -11.5 221.5 -510 +390

Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (80.9%)

Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 22 times this season (22-24-0).

Against the spread, the Mavericks are 21-26-1 this year.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 20 times out of 48 chances.

Mavericks games this year have hit the over on 23 of 48 set point totals (47.9%).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered eight times in 20 games when playing at home, and it has covered 14 times in 26 games when playing on the road.

The Rockets have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (35%) than games on the road (50%).

Against the spread, Dallas has been better at home (15-12-1) than away (6-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have finished over more often at home (14 of 28, 50%) than away (nine of 20, 45%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.5 points, 4.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Amen Thompson averages 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 1 block.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 14.9 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Reed Sheppard averages 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Mavericks Leaders

Cooper Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 6.5 boards and 4.1 assists for the Mavericks.

Per game, Naji Marshall gives the Mavericks 14.7 points, 4.9 boards and 3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

The Mavericks receive 14.3 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

The Mavericks are getting 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Brandon Williams.

Max Christie averages 13.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.2 assists. He is draining 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 43.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per game.

