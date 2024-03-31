Rockets vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for March 31

Rockets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Space City Home Network and BSSW

The Dallas Mavericks (44-29) bring a six-game win streak into a road matchup with the Houston Rockets (38-35), winners of 11 straight. The Rockets are underdogs by only 2 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET (on Space City Home Network and BSSW) on Sunday, March 31, 2024. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Rockets vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Mavericks -2 -112 -108 230.5 -108 -112 -136 +116

Rockets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (58.3%)

Rockets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks have put together a record of 42-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have played 73 games, with 41 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Mavericks have hit the over 34 times this season.

Rockets games this year have gone over the total in 33 of 73 opportunities (45.2%).

Dallas has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (24-12-0) than it has in home games (18-19-0).

When playing at home, the Mavericks go over the over/under 40.5% of the time (15 of 37 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, exceeding the total in 52.8% of games (19 of 36).

Houston has performed better against the spread at home (26-10-1) than away (15-20-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Rockets games have gone over 16 of 37 times at home (43.2%), and 17 of 36 on the road (47.2%).

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 33.8 points, 9.1 boards and 9.8 assists.

Kyrie Irving averages 25.4 points, 5 boards and 5.2 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Daniel Gafford is averaging 10.9 points, 8 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 2.2 blocked shots.

Dereck Lively is averaging 8.8 points, 1.1 assists and 7 boards.

Rockets Leaders

Fred VanVleet averages 16.8 points, 3.7 boards and 8.1 assists. He is also sinking 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.

Jalen Green's numbers on the season are 20 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is draining 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Dillon Brooks averages 12.9 points, 3.5 boards and 1.7 assists. He is draining 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

The Rockets are receiving 9.2 points, 6.3 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Amen Thompson.

Per game, Aaron Holiday gets the Rockets 6.5 points, 1.6 boards and 1.8 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

