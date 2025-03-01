Rockets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: NBCS-CA and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (37-22) are favored (by 5.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (30-28) on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5 points.

Rockets vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5.5 230.5 -210 +176

Rockets vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (66.7%)

Rockets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Rockets are 32-26-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Kings are 22-33-3 this year.

This season, 31 of the Rockets' games have gone over the point total out of 58 chances.

Kings games this year have hit the over on 33 of 58 set point totals (56.9%).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 29 games at home, and it has covered 17 times in 30 games when playing on the road.

The Rockets have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (41.4%) than games on the road (63.3%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.345, 10-18-1 record) than away (.414, 12-15-2).

Kings games have gone above the over/under 58.6% of the time at home (17 of 29), and 55.2% of the time away (16 of 29).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 18.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 48.6% from the floor.

Jalen Green averages 21.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Amen Thompson is averaging 14 points, 8.2 boards and 3.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 boards and 5.8 assists.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.5 points, 1.6 assists and 4 rebounds.

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis averages 19.9 points, 14.4 boards and 6.3 assists. He is also sinking 59.6% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA) and 43.2% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

The Kings get 22 points per game from DeMar DeRozan, plus 4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The Kings get 23.8 points per game from Zach LaVine, plus 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 17.8 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists per game. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

The Kings get 12.2 points per game from Keegan Murray, plus 7 boards and 1.4 assists.

