Rockets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 25

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (13-46) are double-digit, 14.5-point underdogs against the Houston Rockets (35-21) at Toyota Center on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The game tips at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and NBCS-CA. The point total in the matchup is set at 221.5.

Rockets vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -14.5 221.5 -952 +640

Rockets vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (88%)

Rockets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Rockets have gone 25-31-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Kings are 22-35-2 this season.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 23 times out of 59 chances.

Kings games this season have gone over the point total 47.5% of the time (28 out of 59 games with a set point total).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered nine times in 26 games when playing at home, and it has covered 16 times in 30 games when playing on the road.

In home games, the Rockets go over the total 30.8% of the time (eight of 26 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, topping the total in 50% of games (15 of 30).

Against the spread, Sacramento has performed better at home (11-17-1) than on the road (11-18-1).

Kings games have gone above the over/under 48.3% of the time at home (14 of 29), and 46.7% of the time away (14 of 30).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 5.4 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.3 points, 9.2 boards and 6.3 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.7 points, 3 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

Tari Eason's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 6.3 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc (ninth in NBA), with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Kings Leaders

Per game, DeMar DeRozan provides the Kings 18.6 points, 3.1 boards and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He is draining 42.8% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, Maxime Raynaud provides the Kings 10.1 points, 7 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Precious Achiuwa averages 7.7 points, 5.6 boards and 1.2 assists. He is sinking 51.5% of his shots from the field.

Malik Monk averages 12.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He is draining 44% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

