Rockets vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

Rockets vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (5-16) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (13-5) at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at Toyota Center. The contest airs on SCHN and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Rockets vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -15.5 230.5 -1205 +750

Rockets vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (81%)

Rockets vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 12 times over 18 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Kings are 7-13-1 this season.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 11 times out of 21 chances this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the point total 47.6% of the time (10 out of 21 games with a set point total).

Houston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered three times in seven games at home, and it has covered nine times in 11 games when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Rockets exceed the over/under 57.1% of the time (four of seven games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 63.6% of games (seven of 11).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.200, 2-8-0 record) than on the road (.455, 5-5-1).

Kings games have gone above the over/under 40% of the time at home (four of 10), and 54.5% of the time on the road (six of 11).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 22.8 points, 7.3 assists and 9.1 rebounds.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 25.1 points, 5.2 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 14.9 points, 1.8 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

Reed Sheppard averages 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 45% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 13.6 points, 7.1 boards and 6.8 assists. He is also sinking 42.7% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

DeMar DeRozan averages 18.4 points, 3 boards and 3.6 assists. He is also sinking 49.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Kings are getting 20.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

The Kings are getting 13.2 points, 1.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Malik Monk.

Per game, Drew Eubanks provides the Kings 5.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.4 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks.

