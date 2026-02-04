Rockets vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

Rockets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: NBCS-BOS and SCHN

A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Houston Rockets (31-17) host the Boston Celtics (32-18) on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 6-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going against the Rockets, winners of three straight. The matchup's point total is 215.5.

Rockets vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -6 215.5 -230 +190

Rockets vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (65.1%)

Rockets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 22 times in 48 games with a set spread.

The Celtics have 28 wins against the spread in 50 games this season.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 21 times out of 50 chances this season.

The Celtics have hit the over 38% of the time this season (19 of 50 games with a set point total).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (14-13-0) than it has in home games (8-13-0).

The Rockets have eclipsed the over/under in seven of 21 home games (33.3%). They've fared better on the road, going over the total in 14 of 27 matchups (51.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Boston has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 12-12-0 record) than away (.615, 16-9-1).

In terms of the over/under, Celtics games have finished over nine of 24 times at home (37.5%), and 10 of 26 on the road (38.5%).

Rockets Leaders

Amen Thompson averages 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 50.5% from the field.

Kevin Durant averages 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 21.4 points, 6.3 assists and 9.4 boards.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.1 points, 1.9 assists and 6.9 boards.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 12.6 points, 3 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 29.5 points, 7 boards and 4.8 assists. He is also sinking 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Nikola Vucevic averages 16.9 points, 9 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He is also sinking 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Derrick White averages 17.1 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists. He is draining 39% of his shots from the floor and 32% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Payton Pritchard averages 16.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is draining 46% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Neemias Queta averages 10.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 63.6% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.