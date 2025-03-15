Rockets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Rockets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (28-38) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (41-25) at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 15, 2025 as 9-point underdogs. The Rockets have won five games in a row. The point total in the matchup is set at 231.

Rockets vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -9 231 -355 +285

Rockets vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (77.6%)

Rockets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 37 times over 66 games with a set spread.

The Bulls have played 66 games, with 32 wins against the spread.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 33 times.

Bulls games this season have eclipsed the over/under 50% of the time (33 out of 66 games with a set point total).

Houston sports a worse record against the spread at home (18-14-1) than it does in road games (19-14-0).

The Rockets have eclipsed the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 13 of 33 home matchups (39.4%). In away games, they have hit the over in 20 of 33 games (60.6%).

Against the spread, Chicago has performed better at home (17-17-1) than on the road (15-15-1).

Bulls games have finished above the over/under 51.4% of the time at home (18 of 35), and 48.4% of the time away (15 of 31).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Jalen Green averages 21.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists.

Fred VanVleet averages 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Tari Eason's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 6.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the field and 34.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 10.2 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He is also sinking 53.4% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Josh Giddey averages 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He is also making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

Coby White's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 3.5 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 treys.

Ayo Dosunmu averages 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Per game, Jalen Smith gets the Bulls 8.3 points, 5.6 boards and 1 assists, plus 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

