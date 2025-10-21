Rico Dowdle Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

In Week 8 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers will play the Buffalo Bills, who have the 31st-ranked run defense in the NFL (156.3 yards conceded per game).

Is Dowdle a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bills? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Rico Dowdle Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 50.19

50.19 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.89

6.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

With 85.2 fantasy points this season (12.2 per game), Dowdle is the 11th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 39th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Dowdle has totaled 68.9 fantasy points (23.0 per game) as he's rushed for 468 yards and scored one touchdown on 70 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 101 yards on eight grabs (11 targets) with one TD.

Dowdle has posted 81.7 fantasy points (16.3 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 530 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 89 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 107 yards on 10 grabs (13 targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

The peak of Dowdle's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game when he went off for four catches and 56 receiving yards with one touchdown (29.9 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Rico Dowdle's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.6 fantasy points. He ran for 12 yards on three carries on the day with two catches for four yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs against them in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bills this year.

Buffalo has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Bills have allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one TD against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

