Rico Dowdle Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

In Week 7 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers will meet the New York Jets, who have the 23rd-ranked run defense in the NFL (130 yards allowed per game).

For more info on Dowdle, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Jets.

Rico Dowdle Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers at New York Jets

Carolina Panthers at New York Jets Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 85.31

85.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.59

0.59 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.37

9.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

Dowdle is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 41st overall, as he has posted 75.6 total fantasy points (12.6 per game).

Over his last three games, Dowdle has totaled 62.3 fantasy points (20.8 per game) as he's rushed for 421 yards and scored one touchdown on 62 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 82 yards on eight catches (10 targets) with one TD.

Dowdle has delivered 74.0 total fantasy points (14.8 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 78 times for 460 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 100 yards on 10 receptions (12 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Dowdle's fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys last week, when he collected 29.9 fantasy points with 183 rushing yards on 30 carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in four balls (on five targets) for 56 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rico Dowdle delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (1.6 points) in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, rushing for 12 yards on three carries with two catches for four yards.

Jets Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Jets have given up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

New York has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

A total of 10 players have caught a TD pass versus the Jets this season.

New York has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jets this season.

New York has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

