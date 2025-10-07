Rico Dowdle Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Running back Rico Dowdle has a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked rushing defense in the league (127.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his Carolina Panthers play the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Dowdle's next game versus the Cowboys, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Rico Dowdle Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 79.85

79.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.61

0.61 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.51

9.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

Dowdle has put up 45.7 fantasy points in 2025 (9.1 per game), which ranks him 25th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 83 player in fantasy football.

Looking at his last three games, Dowdle has generated 42.2 fantasy points (14.1 per game) as he's rushed for 268 yards and scored two touchdowns on 42 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 34 yards on five grabs (six targets).

The high point of Dowdle's fantasy season so far was last week against the Miami Dolphins, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 29.4 fantasy points. He also had 206 rushing yards on 23 attempts (9.0 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Rico Dowdle stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, running three times for 12 yards, with two receptions for four yards as a receiver (1.6 fantasy points).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed four players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Dallas has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed nine players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed just one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing touchdown to four players this year.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

