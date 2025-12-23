Rico Dowdle Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers will face the Seattle Seahawks and their third-ranked run defense (94.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Dowdle worth considering for his next game against the Seahawks? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Rico Dowdle Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.07

70.07 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.52

16.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Dowdle is currently the 15th-ranked fantasy player (41st overall), posting 170.0 total fantasy points (11.3 per game).

During his last three games, Dowdle has delivered 23.6 total fantasy points (7.9 per game), rushing the ball 43 times for 136 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 40 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).

Dowdle has generated 41.0 fantasy points (8.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 219 yards with one touchdown on 68 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 131 yards on 16 receptions (20 targets).

The highlight of Dowdle's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 29.9 fantasy points. He also had 183 rushing yards on 30 attempts (6.1 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rico Dowdle's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.6 fantasy points. He ran for 12 yards on three carries on the day with two catches for four yards.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just two players this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed seven players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this year.

Seattle has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Seahawks have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Seattle has allowed at least two receiving TDs to only one player this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Seahawks this season.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this year.

