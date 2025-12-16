Rico Dowdle Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 10th-ranked rushing defense in the league (101.4 yards conceded per game).

Considering Dowdle for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Buccaneers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Rico Dowdle Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.44

62.44 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.39

15.39 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

With 165.7 fantasy points in 2025 (11.8 per game), Dowdle is the 13th-ranked player at the RB position and 40th among all players.

Over his last three games, Dowdle has totaled 26.7 fantasy points (8.9 per game) as he's scampered for 145 yards and scored one touchdown on 40 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 62 yards on seven catches (seven targets).

Dowdle has generated 49.0 fantasy points (9.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 243 yards with two touchdowns on 77 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 127 yards on 15 grabs (17 targets).

The highlight of Dowdle's fantasy campaign was a Week 6 outburst versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 29.9 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 183 rushing yards on 30 attempts (6.1 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Rico Dowdle had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he put up just 1.6 fantasy points (3 carries, 12 yards).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Five players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two TDs against Tampa Bay this year.

Four players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Buccaneers this year.

A total of five players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to four players this season.

Two players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Buccaneers this season.

Tampa Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this season.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Buccaneers this year.

