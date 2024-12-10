Rick Barnes on Zakai Zeigler: "To Me, He's the Best Point Guard in the Country."

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has had a lot of point guards during his long-term coaching career.

In his mind, Zakai Zeigler is right at the top of the list.

"To me, he's the best point guard in the country," Barnes said on this week's edition of the College Hoops Today Podcast. "I wouldn't trade him for anyone."

The 5-9 Zeigler has been the gas in the engine for Tennessee, who's 8-0 and was ranked FIRST in this week's ROTHSTEIN 45.

He's currently averaging 12.0 points, 7.9 assists, and 2.3 steals for the Vols, who will face Miami on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic at MSG.

Zeigler has 40 assists to 12 turnovers in his last five games.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.