Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba will match up with the 25th-ranked passing defense of the San Francisco 49ers (235.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Considering Smith-Njigba for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the 49ers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: January 3, 2026

January 3, 2026 Game Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 103.69

103.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.61

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

With 232.5 fantasy points in 2025 (14.5 per game), Smith-Njigba is the No. 1 fantasy player at his position and 21st overall.

In his last three games, Smith-Njigba has ammassed 281 receiving yards and one touchdown on 24 catches (34 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 34.1 (11.4 per game) during that period.

Smith-Njigba has posted 57.5 fantasy points (11.5 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 33 passes on 48 targets for 396 yards and three touchdowns.

The highlight of Smith-Njigba's season as a fantasy producer came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, as he posted 29.1 fantasy points by running for four yards on one attempt. In the passing game, he caught eight passes on 10 targets for 167 yards and two TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaxon Smith-Njigba delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (2.3 points) in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings, catching two balls for 23 yards.

49ers Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have allowed 15 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed 10 players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The 49ers have given up at least three passing touchdowns to just three opposing QBs this year.

San Francisco has allowed over 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The 49ers have allowed 27 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

San Francisco has allowed only two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The 49ers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just two players this season.

San Francisco has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

Just two players have run for more than one TD versus the 49ers this year.

