Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Cleveland Browns and their second-ranked pass defense (163.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Chase's next game against the Browns, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 84.97

84.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.78

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

Chase has been one of the top players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking fifth with 11.5 fantasy points per game (173.0 total points). He is 46th in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games Chase has been targeted 36 times, with 26 receptions for 301 yards and two TDs. He has posted 42.1 fantasy points (14.0 per game) during that stretch.

Chase has been targeted 58 times, with 38 receptions for 455 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 58.3 fantasy points (11.7 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Chase's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions in Week 5, as he tallied 23.0 fantasy points by catching six passes (on 10 targets) for 110 yards and two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Ja'Marr Chase's game against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 2.3 fantasy points. He had five receptions for 23 yards on the day.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed six players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed only two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

A total of one player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Just three players have caught more than one TD pass versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed only three players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Cleveland this season.

Only three players have run for more than one TD versus the Browns this season.

