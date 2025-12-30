Drake Maye Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Quarterback Drake Maye is looking at a matchup against the 18th-ranked pass defense in the league (216.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his New England Patriots meet the Miami Dolphins, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Is Maye a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Dolphins? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Drake Maye Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 21.2

21.2 Projected Passing Yards: 270.85

270.85 Projected Passing TDs: 1.83

1.83 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.53

29.53 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Maye Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Maye has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 21.0 fantasy points per game (335.2 total points). Overall, he is second in fantasy points.

Through his last three games, Maye has completed 64-of-88 passes for 791 yards, with seven passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 76.6 total fantasy points (25.5 per game). With his legs, he's added 90 rushing yards on 17 attempts with two TDs.

Maye has posted 113.1 fantasy points (22.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,367 yards on 110-of-154 passing, with 10 touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 124 rushing yards on 28 carries with two TDs.

The highlight of Maye's fantasy season was last week's performance against the New York Jets, a matchup in which he tallied 32.4 fantasy points (3 carries, 22 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Drake Maye let down his fantasy managers against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, when he mustered only 12.1 fantasy points -- 22-of-30 (73.3%), 273 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed 10 players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Just three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Dolphins have given up a TD reception by 26 players this year.

Miami has given up at least two receiving TDs to only two players this season.

The Dolphins have allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

