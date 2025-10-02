Rice vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Rice Owls and the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Rice vs Florida Atlantic Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Rice: (-198) | Florida Atlantic: (+166)

Rice: (-198) | Florida Atlantic: (+166) Spread: Rice: -4.5 (-114) | Florida Atlantic: +4.5 (-106)

Rice: -4.5 (-114) | Florida Atlantic: +4.5 (-106) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Rice vs Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Against the spread, Rice is 3-2-0 this year.

Rice is winless ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, three of Rice's five games have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic has posted one win against the spread this year.

Florida Atlantic is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.

Florida Atlantic has played four games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Rice vs Florida Atlantic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Owls win (68.8%)

Rice vs Florida Atlantic Point Spread

Rice is a 4.5-point favorite against Florida Atlantic. Rice is -114 to cover the spread, and Florida Atlantic is -106.

Rice vs Florida Atlantic Over/Under

The Rice-Florida Atlantic game on Oct. 4 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Rice vs Florida Atlantic Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rice vs. Florida Atlantic reveal Rice as the favorite (-198) and Florida Atlantic as the underdog (+166).

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Rice 20.4 103 20.4 62 44.7 5 Florida Atlantic 29.3 90 36.5 116 57.8 4

Rice vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: Rice Stadium

