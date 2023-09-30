Rice vs East Carolina Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Rice Owls and the East Carolina Pirates.

Rice vs East Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Rice: (-166) | East Carolina: (+138)

Rice: (-166) | East Carolina: (+138) Spread: Rice: -3.5 (-110) | East Carolina: +3.5 (-110)

Rice: -3.5 (-110) | East Carolina: +3.5 (-110) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rice vs East Carolina Betting Trends

Rice has won twice against the spread this season.

Rice has had two games (out of three) go over the total this year.

East Carolina has posted two wins against the spread this season.

East Carolina has won once ATS (1-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

A pair of East Carolina four games in 2023 have hit the over.

Rice vs East Carolina Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (60.8%)

Rice vs East Carolina Point Spread

Rice is favored by 3.5 points against East Carolina. Rice is -110 to cover the spread, while East Carolina is -110.

Rice vs East Carolina Over/Under

Rice versus East Carolina, on September 30, has an over/under of 46.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Rice vs East Carolina Moneyline

The Rice vs East Carolina moneyline has Rice as a -166 favorite, while East Carolina is a +138 underdog.

Rice vs. East Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rice 35.3 41 31.8 102 55.5 3 4 East Carolina 22.0 105 26.0 76 49.3 1 4

