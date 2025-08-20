2025 Rice Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When the Rice Owls kick off their 2025 season on Aug. 30, they will match up with Louisiana. For the rest of the Owls' college football schedule, keep scrolling.

Rice 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Louisiana Aug. 30 - Ragin' Cajuns (-13.5) 48.5 2 Houston Sept. 6 - - - 3 Prairie View A&M Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Charlotte Sept. 18 - - - 5 @ Navy Sept. 27 - - - 6 Florida Atlantic Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ UTSA Oct. 11 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Rice 2025 Schedule Insights

In terms of difficulty, based on opponents' combined win total last season, Rice will be playing the 80th-ranked schedule this year.

Taking into account its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (48), Rice has the 24th-easiest conference schedule in college football.

The Owls have seven teams that played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

Rice has seven games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2024, including three teams that had nine or more wins and two with less than four wins last year.

Rice Betting Insights (2024)

Rice went 6-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five Owls games went over the point total.

Rice was favored on the moneyline four total times last season. They finished 1-3 in those games.

