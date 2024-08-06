2024 Rice Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Rice Owls own a record of 1-1 in 2024. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Rice 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Sam Houston Aug. 31 L 34-14 Owls (-9.5) 49.5 2 Texas Southern Sept. 7 W 69-7 Owls (-30.5) 53.5 3 @ Houston Sept. 14 - Cougars (-4.5) 44.5 4 @ Army Sept. 21 - - - 5 Charlotte Sept. 28 - - - 7 UTSA Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Tulane Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Rice Last Game

The Owls, in their last game, beat the Texas Southern Tigers 69-7. Against the Tigers, E.J. Warner led the Owls with 189 yards on 20-of-30 passing (66.7%) for two TDs and one interception. In the ground game, Dean Connors took nine carries for 113 yards (12.6 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, while adding four receptions for 34 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Matt Sykes had 47 yards on two catches (23.5 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Rice Betting Insights

Rice has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Owls have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

See more analysis about Rice on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Rice Owls on FanDuel today!