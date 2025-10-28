Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson will take on the 21st-ranked rushing defense of the Atlanta Falcons (126.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Stevenson worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Falcons? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Rhamondre Stevenson Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 47.94

47.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.37

0.37 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.51

13.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

With 58.8 fantasy points in 2025 (7.4 per game), Stevenson is the 30th-ranked player at the RB position and 109th among all players.

During his last three games, Stevenson has delivered 21.5 total fantasy points (7.2 per game), running the ball 45 times for 140 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 15 yards on three receptions (five targets).

Stevenson has totaled 38.3 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 192 yards with three touchdowns on 61 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 31 yards on six grabs (eight targets).

The high point of Stevenson's fantasy season came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, when he tallied 16.2 fantasy points with five receptions (on five targets) for 88 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rhamondre Stevenson's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.6 fantasy points. He ran for 18 yards on four carries on the day with three catches for 38 yards.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta is yet to allow someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Falcons have given up three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

Atlanta's defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this season.

Atlanta has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

Only one player has run for more than one touchdown against the Falcons this year.

