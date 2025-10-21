Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is looking at a matchup versus the fourth-ranked run defense in the league (82.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his New England Patriots meet the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Stevenson worth considering for his next matchup versus the Browns? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Rhamondre Stevenson Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns

New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.6

9.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 49.90

49.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.69

14.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

With 53.9 fantasy points in 2025 (7.7 per game), Stevenson is the 29th-ranked player at the RB position and 105th among all players.

In his last three games, Stevenson has picked up 29.3 fantasy points (9.8 per game), running for 120 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 38 carries. He has also contributed 13 yards on four catches (five targets) as a pass-catcher.

Stevenson has posted 35.0 fantasy points (7.0 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 176 yards with three touchdowns on 51 carries. He has also contributed 54 yards on eight catches (nine targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Stevenson's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the Miami Dolphins, a game when he went off for 54 rushing yards on 11 carries (for 16.2 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he caught five balls (on five targets) for 88 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Rhamondre Stevenson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, when he mustered only 1.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 18 yards; 3 receptions, 38 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Browns Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

The Browns have given up three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have given up a touchdown reception by 10 players this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Cleveland this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

