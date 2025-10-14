Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots will play the Tennessee Titans and their 25th-ranked run defense (133.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Stevenson a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Titans? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Stevenson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rhamondre Stevenson Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.28

48.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.91

14.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Stevenson is currently the 34th-ranked fantasy player (137th overall), tallying 39.1 total fantasy points (6.5 per game).

In his last three games, Stevenson has picked up 18.6 fantasy points (6.2 per game), running for 70 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 29 carries. He has also contributed 16 yards on three catches (four targets) as a pass-catcher.

Stevenson has put up 36.4 fantasy points (7.3 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 142 yards with two touchdowns on 44 carries. He has also contributed 142 yards on 11 catches (12 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Stevenson's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Miami Dolphins, a matchup in which he posted 16.2 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 11 carries, 54 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rhamondre Stevenson had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he tallied just 1.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 18 yards; 3 receptions, 38 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Tennessee has allowed two players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Titans have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

Tennessee has given up over 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Titans have allowed seven players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Tennessee has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Titans have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed at least two rushing TDs to just one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rhamondre Stevenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.