Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots will meet the New Orleans Saints and their 20th-ranked run defense (122.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Stevenson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Saints? We've got stats and info for you below.

Rhamondre Stevenson Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.68

39.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.91

14.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

With 37.3 fantasy points in 2025 (7.5 per game), Stevenson is the 32nd-ranked player at the RB position and 111th among all players.

During his last three games, Stevenson has delivered 18.4 total fantasy points (6.1 per game), running the ball 20 times for 70 yards and two scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 54 yards on six receptions (six targets).

The highlight of Stevenson's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Miami Dolphins, a matchup in which he put up 16.2 fantasy points (11 carries, 54 yards; 5 receptions, 88 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Rhamondre Stevenson had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he put up just 1.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 18 yards; 3 receptions, 38 yards).

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

New Orleans has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Saints have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

New Orleans has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of 10 players have caught a TD pass against the Saints this year.

Only one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

New Orleans has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Saints have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rhamondre Stevenson?