Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

In Week 5 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), RB Rhamondre Stevenson and the New England Patriots will play the Buffalo Bills, who have the 31st-ranked run defense in the NFL (164.3 yards conceded per game).

With Stevenson's next game versus the Bills, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Rhamondre Stevenson Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.50

38.50 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

0.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.57

17.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

Stevenson has produced 24.6 fantasy points in 2025 (6.2 per game), which ranks him 38th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 148 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Stevenson has generated 21.9 fantasy points (7.3 per game) as he's scampered for 110 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 24 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 129 yards on nine catches (nine targets).

The highlight of Stevenson's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, when he carried 11 times for 54 yards on his way to 16.2 fantasy points. He also had five receptions (on five targets) for 88 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Rhamondre Stevenson had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he tallied just 1.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 18 yards; 3 receptions, 38 yards).

Bills Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

Buffalo has allowed two players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Bills have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this year.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed six players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

The Bills have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rhamondre Stevenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.