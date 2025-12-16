Rhamondre Stevenson Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson will be up against the 15th-ranked tun defense of the Baltimore Ravens (111.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Stevenson worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Ravens? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Stevenson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rhamondre Stevenson Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.17

32.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

0.26 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.34

12.34 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Stevenson Fantasy Performance

Stevenson has piled up 75.5 fantasy points in 2025 (6.9 per game), which ranks him 43rd at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 169 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Stevenson has picked up 16.7 fantasy points (5.6 per game), rushing for 95 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 24 carries. He has also contributed 72 yards on seven catches (eight targets) as a receiver.

Stevenson has put up 36.4 fantasy points (7.3 per game) during his last five games, running for 217 yards and scoring one touchdown on 56 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 87 yards on 10 grabs (12 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Stevenson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, as he tallied 16.2 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 54 rushing yards on 11 carries (4.9 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Rhamondre Stevenson's game versus the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 1.0 fantasy points. He ran for five yards on six carries on the day with one catch for five yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Ravens have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Baltimore has given up at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this year.

Only two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed six players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Baltimore has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Ravens have allowed only one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rhamondre Stevenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.