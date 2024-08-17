Reds vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Kansas City Royals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Royals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (60-62) vs. Kansas City Royals (67-55)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSKC

Reds vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-124) | KC: (+106)

CIN: (-124) | KC: (+106) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+155) | KC: +1.5 (-188)

CIN: -1.5 (+155) | KC: +1.5 (-188) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 9-4, 3.99 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 9-6, 3.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Nick Lodolo (9-4) to the mound, while Michael Wacha (9-6) will take the ball for the Royals. Lodolo's team is 10-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lodolo's team has a record of 10-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have a 10-11-0 ATS record in Wacha's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 4-6 in Wacha's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (51.3%)

Reds vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -124 favorite at home.

Reds vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +155 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -188.

Reds vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Reds-Royals on August 17, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Royals Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 32, or 56.1%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious 25 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 54 of their 117 opportunities.

The Reds have posted a record of 67-50-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have gone 27-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.4% of those games).

Kansas City has a 15-22 record (winning 40.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-62-0 record against the over/under.

The Royals have put together a 66-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.5% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.489) and total hits (120) this season. He's batting .261 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Spencer Steer has 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks. He's batting .234 and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 108th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging in MLB.

Jonathan India has 100 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .356.

India has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Tyler Stephenson has been key for Cincinnati with 82 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .458.

Stephenson heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-best OBP (.400) and slugging percentage (.621), while pacing the Royals in hits (171, while batting .352).

Including all qualified players, he is first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is second in slugging.

Witt enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .500 with a double, a triple, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .260 with 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying players, he is 55th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Salvador Perez has 21 doubles, 22 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .278.

Maikel Garcia is batting .236 with 21 doubles, five triples, six home runs and 32 walks.

Reds vs Royals Head to Head

8/16/2024: 7-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-1 KC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2023: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/13/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/12/2023: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.