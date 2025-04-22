Reds vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Miami Marlins.

Reds vs Marlins Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (11-12) vs. Miami Marlins (10-12)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and FDSOH

Reds vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-120) | MIA: (+102)

CIN: (-120) | MIA: (+102) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154)

CIN: -1.5 (+128) | MIA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Reds) - 0-3, 6.00 ERA vs Edward Brany Cabrera (Marlins) - 0-1, 6.52 ERA

The probable starters are Nick Martinez (0-3) for the Reds and Edward Brany Cabrera (0-1) for the Marlins. Martinez and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. This will be Martinez's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Cabrera has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins failed to cover in both opportunities. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for two Cabrera starts this season -- they lost both.

Reds vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (56.9%)

Reds vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Reds, Miami is the underdog at +102, and Cincinnati is -120 playing on the road.

Reds vs Marlins Spread

The Reds are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+128 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -154 to cover.

Reds vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Marlins contest on April 22 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with four wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 3-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 23 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds have an against the spread record of 13-10-0 in 23 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-12).

Miami is 7-11 (winning just 38.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 22 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-7-0).

The Marlins have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 12-10-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 22 hits, which ranks first among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .242 with eight extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .310 and a slugging percentage of .440.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 65th in slugging.

De La Cruz will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .231 with three home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.388) thanks to five extra-base hits. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .358.

His batting average ranks 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 97th.

Friedl has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .455 with a double, a triple, three walks and four RBI.

Gavin Lux leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .419 this season while batting .315 with 13 walks and 10 runs scored.

Lux enters this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .424 with two doubles, a home run, nine walks and eight RBI.

Matt McLain has been key for Cincinnati with 11 hits, an OBP of .349 plus a slugging percentage of .462.

McLain enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .235 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 90th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards is slugging .319 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .371.

His batting average ranks 44th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 136th in slugging.

Eric Wagaman paces the Marlins with 18 hits.

Kyle Stowers paces his team with a .388 on-base percentage.

Reds vs Marlins Head to Head

4/21/2025: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2024: 10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/7/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/5/2024: 10-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/14/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/13/2024: 10-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-6 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/12/2024: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/8/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/7/2023: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

