Reds vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 29

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Sunday includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the Chicago Cubs.

Reds vs Cubs Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (76-85) vs. Chicago Cubs (83-78)

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Sunday, September 29, 2024 Time: 3:20 p.m. ET

3:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: BSOH

Reds vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | CHC: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | CHC: (-102) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176)

CIN: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 9-5, 2.83 ERA vs Caleb Kilian (Cubs) - 0-1, 7.94 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene (9-5, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Caleb Kilian (0-1, 7.94 ERA). Greene and his team are 12-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Greene starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-8. Last season Kilian pitched in one game with a spread, which his team covered. Kilian's team was the moneyline underdog only once in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.

Reds vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (56.2%)

Reds vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Cubs, Cincinnati is the favorite at -116, and Chicago is -102 playing at home.

Reds vs Cubs Spread

The Reds are at the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Reds are +146 to cover the runline, with the Cubs being -176.

Reds vs Cubs Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Cubs on Sept. 29 is 7. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Reds vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (53.7%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 32 times in 58 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 72 of their 155 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 155 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 86-69-0 against the spread.

The Cubs have won 36 of the 74 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.6%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Chicago has a record of 29-36 (44.6%).

The Cubs have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 72 times this season for a 72-79-6 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have gone 73-84-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.470) and total hits (159) this season. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, he is 56th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .227 with 34 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 72 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 117th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 78th, and his slugging percentage 85th.

Jonathan India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .247 with 78 walks and 83 runs scored.

Tyler Stephenson has 19 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has a team-best .374 slugging percentage. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualifying players, he is 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 40th and he is 112th in slugging.

Ian Happ has 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 79 walks while hitting .244. He's slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

Isaac Paredes has 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 75 walks while batting .239.

Reds vs Cubs Head to Head

9/28/2024: 3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/31/2024: 13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-4 CHC (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/30/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/29/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/9/2024: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/8/2024: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/7/2024: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/6/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/2/2024: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

