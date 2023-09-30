Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

Odds updated as of 3:35 PM

In MLB action on Saturday, the Cincinnati Reds take on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (82-78) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-91)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: BSMW

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-132) | STL: (+112)

CIN: (-132) | STL: (+112) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+122) | STL: +1.5 (-146)

CIN: -1.5 (+122) | STL: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Connor Phillips (Reds) - 1-0, 5.66 ERA vs Drew Rom (Cardinals) - 1-4, 7.98 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Connor Phillips (1-0) to the mound, while Rom (1-4) will get the nod for the Cardinals. When Phillips starts, his team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season. Phillips' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Cardinals are 2-5-0 against the spread when Rom starts. The Cardinals are 2-3 in Rom's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (51.1%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -132 favorite despite being on the road.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Reds. The Cardinals are -146 to cover, and the Reds are +122.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Reds versus Cardinals contest on September 30 has been set at 9, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have come away with 22 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious 10 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have hit the over in 79 of their 159 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Reds are 94-66-0 against the spread in their 160 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won 34 of the 80 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.5%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 22-25 (46.8%).

The Cardinals have played in 158 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-78-5).

The Cardinals have covered 46.2% of their games this season, going 73-85-0 against the spread.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .356, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .463. He's batting .270 on the season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Steer has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati with 135 hits. He is batting .280 this season and has 48 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 42nd.

Friedl brings a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI.

Jonathan India is batting .244 with a .409 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

India has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Jake Fraley has 15 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .256 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Paul Goldschmidt has a .442 slugging percentage, which paces the Cardinals. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar's .367 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .416.

He is 66th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Tommy Edman is batting .245 with 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks.

Jordan Walker is hitting .268 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks.

Reds vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/29/2023: 19-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

19-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/10/2023: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/9/2023: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/8/2023: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/31/2022: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/11/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/10/2023: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/9/2023: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/17/2022: 1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

1-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/17/2022: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

