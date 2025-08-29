Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will face the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB action on Friday.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (68-66) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (66-69)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSMW

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-142) | STL: (+120)

CIN: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182)

CIN: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell (Reds) - 9-8, 3.62 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 6-11, 4.27 ERA

The Reds will give the nod to Zack Littell (9-8, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Matthew Liberatore (6-11, 4.27 ERA). When Littell starts, his team is 13-13-0 against the spread this season. Littell's team has a record of 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals have an 11-11-0 ATS record in Liberatore's 22 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Liberatore's starts this season, and they went 7-2 in those matchups.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (55.2%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Cardinals reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-142) and St. Louis as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Reds are hosting the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Reds are +150 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -182.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Reds-Cardinals on Aug. 29, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (53.8%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 9-9 when favored by -142 or more this year.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of their 127 opportunities.

The Reds have posted a record of 67-60-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 47.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-36).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 11-17 (39.3%).

The Cardinals have played in 129 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-57-5).

The Cardinals have gone 65-64-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 142 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .450, both of which rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .272 batting average and an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

De La Cruz has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.364) this season, fueled by 126 hits. He's batting .266 while slugging .376.

His batting average ranks 56th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 135th.

Friedl enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with two walks and an RBI.

Spencer Steer is batting .235 with a .396 slugging percentage and 62 RBI this year.

Austin Hays has 11 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Willson Contreras is hitting .255 with 30 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 88th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Masyn Winn is hitting .254 with 26 doubles, nine home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 90th, his on-base percentage is 112th, and he is 137th in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .238 with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 54 walks.

Ivan Herrera is batting .281 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 30 walks.

Reds vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/22/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/20/2025: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/1/2025: 9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-1 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/30/2025: 9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/30/2025: 6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/28/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/12/2024: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/11/2024: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/10/2024: 3-0 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

