Reds vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Cincinnati Reds facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Cardinals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (26-25) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (29-21)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Cardinals.TV

Reds vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | STL: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-192) | STL: -1.5 (+158)

CIN: +1.5 (-192) | STL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Reds vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 2-4, 6.26 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 2-2, 4.70 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brady Singer (2-4) for the Reds and Matthew Liberatore (2-2) for the Cardinals. Singer's team is 6-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Singer's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals have gone 6-4-0 ATS in Liberatore's 10 starts with a set spread. The Cardinals have a 6-3 record in Liberatore's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (58.7%)

Reds vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Cardinals, Cincinnati is the favorite at -116, and St. Louis is -102 playing on the road.

Reds vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Cardinals are +158 to cover, while the Reds are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Cardinals Over/Under

Reds versus Cardinals on May 24 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 7-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over in 30 of their 49 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds are 29-20-0 against the spread in their 49 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won 58.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (24-17).

St. Louis has a 20-17 record (winning 54.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Cardinals have played in 49 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-24-4).

The Cardinals have a 30-19-0 record against the spread this season (covering 61.2% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart is batting .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .347 while slugging .492.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in OBP (.350), slugging percentage (.515) and total hits (58) this season. He's batting .284.

Among all qualified, he ranks 34th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is batting .270 with a .443 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

JJ Bleday has been key for Cincinnati with 23 hits, an OBP of .396 plus a slugging percentage of .613.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has accumulated 55 hits, a team-high for the Cardinals. He's batting .293 and slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .362.

He is 20th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Alec Burleson leads his team with a .468 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .295 with an on-base percentage of .364.

His batting average is 17th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Ivan Herrera has an on-base percentage of .395, a team-high for the Cardinals.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .238 with five doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Reds vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/23/2026: 8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/16/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2025: 11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/30/2025: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2025: 7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-5 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/22/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/20/2025: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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