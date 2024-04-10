Reds vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Reds vs Brewers Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (6-5) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Reds vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-132) | MIL: (+112)

CIN: (-132) | MIL: (+112) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+152) | MIL: +1.5 (-184)

CIN: -1.5 (+152) | MIL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Reds vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 0-0, 2.53 ERA vs Wade Miley (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Reds will look to Hunter Greene against the Brewers and Wade Miley. Greene has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Greene's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Last season when Miley pitched his team went 12-11-0 against the spread. Miley and his team had a 9-4 record in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Reds vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (54.3%)

Reds vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Reds, Milwaukee is the underdog at +112, and Cincinnati is -132 playing at home.

Reds vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +152 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -184.

Reds vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Reds-Brewers on April 10, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in seven games this season and have come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 10 opportunities.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 4-6-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline six total times this season. They've finished 4-2 in those games.

Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer in just two games this season, which it won both.

The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-4-0 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have gone 6-4-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer has 16 hits and an OBP of .489 to go with a slugging percentage of .775. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .400 batting average, as well.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in slugging.

Steer will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI.

Elly De La Cruz is hitting .293 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks. He's slugging .585 with an on-base percentage of .356.

Among qualifying batters, he is 60th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Jonathan India has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .404 and a slugging percentage of .324 this season.

Will Benson is batting .225 with a .295 OBP and six RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich has accumulated 11 hits, a team-best for the Brewers. He's batting .324 and slugging .706 with an on-base percentage of .410.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average is 32nd, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is seventh in slugging.

William Contreras has a .435 on-base percentage while slugging .625. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .375.

His batting average ranks seventh among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Brice Turang has four doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .353.

Willy Adames is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Reds vs Brewers Head to Head

4/9/2024: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-5 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2024: 10-8 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-8 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/26/2023: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/25/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/24/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/16/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/15/2023: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/14/2023: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2023: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/8/2023: 8-5 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

