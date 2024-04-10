Reds vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10
Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Reds vs Brewers Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (6-5) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-3)
- Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: BSOH
Reds vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CIN: (-132) | MIL: (+112)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+152) | MIL: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Reds vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 0-0, 2.53 ERA vs Wade Miley (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Reds will look to Hunter Greene against the Brewers and Wade Miley. Greene has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Greene's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Last season when Miley pitched his team went 12-11-0 against the spread. Miley and his team had a 9-4 record in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.
Reds vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Reds win (54.3%)
Reds vs Brewers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Reds, Milwaukee is the underdog at +112, and Cincinnati is -132 playing at home.
Reds vs Brewers Spread
- The Brewers are at the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Brewers are +152 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -184.
Reds vs Brewers Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Reds-Brewers on April 10, with the over being -108 and the under -112.
Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Reds have been favorites in seven games this season and have come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.
- This season Cincinnati has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.
- The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 10 opportunities.
- In 10 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 4-6-0 against the spread.
- The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline six total times this season. They've finished 4-2 in those games.
- Milwaukee has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer in just two games this season, which it won both.
- The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-4-0 record against the over/under.
- The Brewers have gone 6-4-0 ATS this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Spencer Steer has 16 hits and an OBP of .489 to go with a slugging percentage of .775. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .400 batting average, as well.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Steer will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI.
- Elly De La Cruz is hitting .293 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and three walks. He's slugging .585 with an on-base percentage of .356.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 60th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.
- De La Cruz enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
- Jonathan India has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .404 and a slugging percentage of .324 this season.
- Will Benson is batting .225 with a .295 OBP and six RBI for Cincinnati this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Christian Yelich has accumulated 11 hits, a team-best for the Brewers. He's batting .324 and slugging .706 with an on-base percentage of .410.
- Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average is 32nd, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is seventh in slugging.
- William Contreras has a .435 on-base percentage while slugging .625. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .375.
- His batting average ranks seventh among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 14th in slugging.
- Brice Turang has four doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .353.
- Willy Adames is hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
Reds vs Brewers Head to Head
- 4/9/2024: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/8/2024: 10-8 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/26/2023: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/25/2023: 4-3 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 7/24/2023: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/16/2023: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 7/15/2023: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 7/14/2023: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/9/2023: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/8/2023: 8-5 CIN (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
