Reds vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are playing the Oakland Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Athletics Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (63-70) vs. Oakland Athletics (58-75)

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 5:10 p.m. ET

5:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: BSOH

Reds vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-134) | OAK: (+114)

CIN: (-134) | OAK: (+114) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+146) | OAK: +1.5 (-176)

CIN: -1.5 (+146) | OAK: +1.5 (-176) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Julian Aguiar (Reds) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 0-0, 2.45 ERA

The probable starters are Julian Aguiar (1-0) for the Reds and J.T. Ginn for the Athletics. Aguiar has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Aguiar has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Ginn never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Reds vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -134 favorite at home.

Reds vs Athletics Spread

The Athletics are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Athletics are -176 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +146.

Reds vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for Reds-Athletics on August 29 is 10.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (53.2%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 17 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 61 of their 128 opportunities.

The Reds are 70-58-0 against the spread in their 128 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have won 38.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (45-71).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Oakland has a 30-60 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

In the 132 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-72-2).

The Athletics have collected a 70-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 53% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 133 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .485. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 46th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

De La Cruz will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with a double, a walk and three RBI.

Spencer Steer is hitting .237 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .331.

He ranks 106th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging among qualified batters.

Steer has picked up a hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .294 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and eight RBI.

Jonathan India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .349 this season while batting .247 with 63 walks and 68 runs scored.

Tyler Stephenson has been key for Cincinnati with 95 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .468.

Stephenson brings a 12-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with five doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has accumulated 122 hits with a .362 on-base percentage and a .563 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Athletics. He's batting .285.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is eighth in slugging.

JJ Bleday has 33 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 55 walks while batting .241. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average is 94th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 70th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers has 16 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 33 walks while batting .221.

Lawrence Butler is batting .248 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 27 walks.

Reds vs Athletics Head to Head

8/28/2024: 9-6 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-6 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/27/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2023: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/28/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.