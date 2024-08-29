Reds vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 29
Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.
On Thursday in MLB, the Cincinnati Reds are playing the Oakland Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Reds vs Athletics Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (63-70) vs. Oakland Athletics (58-75)
- Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024
- Time: 5:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: BSOH
Reds vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CIN: (-134) | OAK: (+114)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+146) | OAK: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Reds vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Julian Aguiar (Reds) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 0-0, 2.45 ERA
The probable starters are Julian Aguiar (1-0) for the Reds and J.T. Ginn for the Athletics. Aguiar has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Aguiar has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Ginn never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.
Reds vs Athletics Moneyline
- Oakland is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -134 favorite at home.
Reds vs Athletics Spread
- The Athletics are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Athletics are -176 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +146.
Reds vs Athletics Over/Under
- The over/under for Reds-Athletics on August 29 is 10.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!
Reds vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Reds have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (53.2%) in those contests.
- This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 17 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.
- The Reds' games have gone over the total in 61 of their 128 opportunities.
- The Reds are 70-58-0 against the spread in their 128 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Athletics have won 38.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (45-71).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Oakland has a 30-60 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).
- In the 132 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Athletics, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-72-2).
- The Athletics have collected a 70-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 53% of the time).
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 133 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .485. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .346.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 46th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- De La Cruz will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .304 with a double, a walk and three RBI.
- Spencer Steer is hitting .237 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 61 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .331.
- He ranks 106th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging among qualified batters.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .294 with three doubles, a home run, eight walks and eight RBI.
- Jonathan India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .349 this season while batting .247 with 63 walks and 68 runs scored.
- Tyler Stephenson has been key for Cincinnati with 95 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .468.
- Stephenson brings a 12-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with five doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker has accumulated 122 hits with a .362 on-base percentage and a .563 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Athletics. He's batting .285.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is eighth in slugging.
- JJ Bleday has 33 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 55 walks while batting .241. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .323.
- His batting average is 94th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 70th, and he is 54th in slugging.
- Shea Langeliers has 16 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 33 walks while batting .221.
- Lawrence Butler is batting .248 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 27 walks.
Reds vs Athletics Head to Head
- 8/28/2024: 9-6 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/27/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/30/2023: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/29/2023: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/28/2023: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.