Red Wings vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks.
Before you place your bet on this matchup, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Red Wings vs Sharks Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (28-16-4) vs. San Jose Sharks (24-19-3)
- Date: Friday, January 16, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-215)
|Sharks (+176)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Red Wings win (62.7%)
Red Wings vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Red Wings are +110 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -134.
Red Wings vs Sharks Over/Under
- Red Wings versus Sharks, on Jan. 16, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Red Wings vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Sharks, Detroit is the favorite at -215, and San Jose is +176 playing on the road.