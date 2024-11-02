Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2
The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Detroit Red Wings facing the Buffalo Sabres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Wings vs Sabres Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (4-5-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-6-1)
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-122)
|Sabres (+102)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (63.2%)
Red Wings vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -245.
Red Wings vs Sabres Over/Under
- The over/under for Red Wings-Sabres on November 2 is 6.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
Red Wings vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -122 favorite at home.