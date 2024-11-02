menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

Horse Racing iconHorse Racing

Explore Horse Racing

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 2

The NHL's Saturday schedule includes the Detroit Red Wings facing the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Wings vs Sabres Game Info

  • Detroit Red Wings (4-5-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-6-1)
  • Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Red Wings (-122)Sabres (+102)6.5Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Red Wings win (63.2%)

Red Wings vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -245.

Red Wings vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for Red Wings-Sabres on November 2 is 6.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Red Wings vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -122 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup