Red Wings vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10
Data Skrive
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Red Wings vs Penguins Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (0-0-0) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (0-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Penguins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-134)
|Penguins (+112)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (51.8%)
Red Wings vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-215 to cover). And Detroit, the favorite, is +176.
Red Wings vs Penguins Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Red Wings-Penguins matchup on October 10, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.
Red Wings vs Penguins Moneyline
- Detroit is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +112 underdog on the road.