NHL
Red Wings vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28
On Sunday in the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (22-14-3) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (17-15-5)
- Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-146)
|Maple Leafs (+122)
|6.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Red Wings win (58.7%)
Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Maple Leafs are -205 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +164.
Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- The over/under for the Red Wings versus Maple Leafs game on Dec. 28 has been set at 6.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.
Red Wings vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Detroit is the favorite, -146 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +122 underdog on the road.