Red Wings vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Detroit Red Wings facing the Seattle Kraken.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Wings vs Kraken Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-8-6)

Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-122) Kraken (+102) 5.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (54.1%)

Red Wings vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Detroit, the favorite, is +198.

Red Wings vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Red Wings-Kraken on Dec. 6, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Red Wings vs Kraken Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!