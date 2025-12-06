NHL
Red Wings vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Detroit Red Wings facing the Seattle Kraken.
Red Wings vs Kraken Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (14-11-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-8-6)
- Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-122)
|Kraken (+102)
|5.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (54.1%)
Red Wings vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Detroit, the favorite, is +198.
Red Wings vs Kraken Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Red Wings-Kraken on Dec. 6, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.
Red Wings vs Kraken Moneyline
- Detroit is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +102 underdog despite being at home.