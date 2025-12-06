FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Red Wings vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Detroit Red Wings facing the Seattle Kraken.

Red Wings vs Kraken Game Info

  • Detroit Red Wings (14-11-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (11-8-6)
  • Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Kraken Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Red Wings (-122)Kraken (+102)5.5Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Kraken win (54.1%)

Red Wings vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Detroit, the favorite, is +198.

Red Wings vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Red Wings-Kraken on Dec. 6, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Red Wings vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Detroit is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

