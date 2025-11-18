NHL
Red Wings vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings take on the Seattle Kraken.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Red Wings vs Kraken Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (11-7-1) vs. Seattle Kraken (9-4-5)
- Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-170)
|Kraken (+140)
|5.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Red Wings win (58.2%)
Red Wings vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Red Wings. The Kraken are -176 to cover the spread, and the Red Wings are +142.
Red Wings vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Red Wings-Kraken game on Nov. 18, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.
Red Wings vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Kraken, Detroit is the favorite at -170, and Seattle is +140 playing on the road.