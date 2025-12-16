NHL
Red Wings vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16
The Detroit Red Wings will face the New York Islanders in NHL action on Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Wings vs Islanders Game Info
- Detroit Red Wings (18-12-3) vs. New York Islanders (19-11-3)
- Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
- Coverage: ESPN+
Red Wings vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Red Wings (-142)
|Islanders (+118)
|5.5
|Red Wings (-1.5)
Red Wings vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (54%)
Red Wings vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Red Wings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Red Wings are +172 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -215.
Red Wings vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for Red Wings-Islanders on Dec. 16 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.
Red Wings vs Islanders Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Red Wings vs. Islanders reveal Detroit as the favorite (-142) and New York as the underdog (+118) on the road.