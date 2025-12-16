Red Wings vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

The Detroit Red Wings will face the New York Islanders in NHL action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Wings vs Islanders Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (18-12-3) vs. New York Islanders (19-11-3)

Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-142) Islanders (+118) 5.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (54%)

Red Wings vs Islanders Puck Line

The Red Wings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Islanders. The Red Wings are +172 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are -215.

Red Wings vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for Red Wings-Islanders on Dec. 16 is 5.5. The over is -140, and the under is +114.

Red Wings vs Islanders Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Wings vs. Islanders reveal Detroit as the favorite (-142) and New York as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!