Red Wings vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 10

NHL action on Wednesday includes the Detroit Red Wings taking on the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Red Wings vs Flames Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (16-11-3) vs. Calgary Flames (12-15-4)

Date: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-113) Flames (-106) 5.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (55.2%)

Red Wings vs Flames Puck Line

The Red Wings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Red Wings are +220 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -280.

Red Wings vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Red Wings-Flames game on Dec. 10, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

Red Wings vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -113 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!