Red Wings vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

On Wednesday in the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings are up against the Calgary Flames.

Red Wings vs Flames Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (9-10-2) vs. Calgary Flames (12-7-3)

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Flames Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-115) Flames (-104) 5.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Flames Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Wings win (69.5%)

Red Wings vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-265 to cover). And Detroit, the favorite, is +210.

Red Wings vs Flames Over/Under

Red Wings versus Flames, on November 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Red Wings vs Flames Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -115 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -104 underdog on the road.

