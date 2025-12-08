Red Wings vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 8

On Monday in the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings are up against the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Red Wings vs Canucks Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (15-11-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (11-15-3)

Date: Monday, December 8, 2025

Monday, December 8, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-128) Canucks (+106) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canucks win (53%)

Red Wings vs Canucks Puck Line

The Red Wings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Canucks. The Red Wings are +190 to cover the spread, and the Canucks are -240.

Red Wings vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Red Wings-Canucks on Dec. 8, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Red Wings vs Canucks Moneyline

Detroit is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!