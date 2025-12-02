FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Red Wings vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Red Wings vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Detroit Red Wings facing the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Red Wings vs Bruins Game Info

  • Detroit Red Wings (13-11-2) vs. Boston Bruins (15-12)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Red Wings (-188)Bruins (+155)5.5Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Red Wings win (52.1%)

Red Wings vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Red Wings are +130 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -160.

Red Wings vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Red Wings versus Bruins, on Dec. 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Red Wings vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Red Wings vs. Bruins reveal Detroit as the favorite (-188) and Boston as the underdog (+155) on the road.

