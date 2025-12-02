Red Wings vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 2

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Detroit Red Wings facing the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Red Wings vs Bruins Game Info

Detroit Red Wings (13-11-2) vs. Boston Bruins (15-12)

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: ESPN+

Red Wings vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Red Wings (-188) Bruins (+155) 5.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Wings win (52.1%)

Red Wings vs Bruins Puck Line

The Red Wings are 1.5-goal favorites against the Bruins. The Red Wings are +130 to cover the spread, and the Bruins are -160.

Red Wings vs Bruins Over/Under

Red Wings versus Bruins, on Dec. 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Red Wings vs Bruins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Wings vs. Bruins reveal Detroit as the favorite (-188) and Boston as the underdog (+155) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!